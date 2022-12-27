ThedaCare to focus on mental and behavioral health needs into the new year

ThedaCare
ThedaCare(wbay)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Mental and behavioral health will remain a top priority for ThedaCare heading into the new year.

ThedaCare completed its community health assessment. This is something the healthcare provider does every three years. It surveys diverse voices across the communities it serves to determine the health needs of those communities.

“Really look at what are the needs of the community and then how can we help the community really improve health and well-being?” said Dr. Imran Andrabi, President and CEO of ThedaCare.

Dr. Andrabi said he is not surprised that mental and behavioral health tops the assessment list.

“It’s been an ongoing issue for a while. The pandemic really has not helped the situation in our region and our communities,” said Dr. Andrabi.

According to the assessment, anxiety and depression have risen 20-30 percent, along with more people choosing to self-medicate with alcohol and drugs.

Dr. Andrabi said ending the stigma and improving access is important. It’s something they’ve already embedded in primary care offices

“When a patient comes in to see their primary care physician, their family doc, we also have behavioral health folks that are supporting them,” said Dr. Andrabi. “So that when you take care of a patient and identify behavioral health needs, you can quickly connect them to the resources and start the work right there versus now I have to make another referral for you to go to our behavioral health specialist.’

Dr. Andrabi said access matters, but demand is growing. According to the assessment, ThedaCare Behavior Health wait lists for therapy and psychiatry combined escalated to 1500 over the past two years.

With a worker shortage across the country, ThedaCare is prioritizing collaborations with local colleges.

“One of them is Medical College of Wisconsin and its Green Bay campus. They have a psychiatry residency that has residents coming in and training so that they become a pipeline for the future,” said Dr. Andrabi. “During their training, they’re helping people and then after their training, they potentially come and work at ThedaCare and improve access for the community.”

Thedacare opened its 8th hospital and is in the processing of starting two micro campuses in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh. Dr. Andrabi said its goal is to add more resources here in the community. but it has to be a group effort, including the community.

“So, it’s not about the healthcare system, you know, writing scripts to people and saying, well go take this medication, right. That’s not what changes health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Andrabi. “What changes health and wellbeing is when we are partner together to say, ‘We are working towards the same goals and objectives’ and ‘I’ll do my part and you will do your part and together we will create a better health outcome.”

