SLOWLY CLIMBING OUT OF THE DEEP FREEZE

A weak “Alberta Clipper” will affect the U.P. border area today. This is where the best chance of light snow or light sleet could develop. Any accumulations that happen to occur in northern WI should be light. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper teens and low 20s... but brisk SSW winds with gusts near 25 will keep wind chill values in the single digits.

Temperatures will continue rising tonight and we should be in the low to mid 20s by the Tuesday AM commute. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 30s and that will really help to thaw out roads. Brisk southerly breezes on Wednesday will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

A little light mixed precipitation could develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially north of the Fox Valley. Time will tell. Additional light rain or drizzle is possible later on Thursday. Highs in the low 40s remain a possibility.

Some light rain or snow could linger early Friday but most of the day is now looking dry. Another weak weather maker could produce some light mixed precipitation late Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend will top out mainly in the mid 30s.

The next “big” system to watch falls into the Monday-Tuesday window of next week. A stronger storm is being depicted by various computer models. A mix of rain or snow is likely wherever this weather maker ends up going. The track is still unclear so stay tuned for more udpates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy & blustery. Flakes or sleet near U.P. border? HIGH: 22, with wind chills in the single digits

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 19, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Breezy at times but milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Fog and drizzle develop. Light mix in the morning NORTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Early rain or flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A light wintry mix is possible late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Early day mix possible. Mostly cloudy overall. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Mix of rain or snow develops during the day. HIGH: 37

