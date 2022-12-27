Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week.

The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.

Plumbers say the problem more often affects older homes with poor insulation, so checking in on the state of your insulation is encouraged. They recommend shutting down outdoor faucets before winter starts, and using insulation to seal air leaks around windows and doors near water pipes.

If you’re out of town, make sure to set your thermostat to at least fifty five degrees. And simply know where your water main shutoff is in case of a burst.

“If you’re in different areas of your house where you don’t use the water as much, turn on a faucet. Get a little water moving. Because if the water’s just staying there, when the temperatures hit below zero, it could freeze,” says Seth Togerson, the Plumbing Service Manager at Hockers Plumbing in De Pere.

Plumbers and the city’s water department emphasize the importance of winterizing your home before it’s too late, and to take preventative steps, because it could be the difference between spending fifty dollars, or a few thousand.

