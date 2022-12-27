Local organizations receive state grants for low-income housing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s governor has announced $2 million in WHEDA Foundation Grants for emergency and “extremely low-income housing.”

The office of Gov. Tony Evers (D) says the grants will support more than 1,700 beds and housing units in 43 communities in Wisconsin.

Several organizations in Northeast Wisconsin will receive grant money, including COTS, Golden House, House of Hope, Newcap, Oshkosh Kids Foundation, Pillars, Habitat for Humanity Lakeside, NeighborWorks Green Bay, Outagamie County Housing Authority, and Partners for Community Development.

“Ensuring individuals have safe housing is essential to the health, wellness, and success of our kids and families, workers, and communities,” said Gov. Evers. “Everywhere we go, we hear about the need for reliable, affordable housing, and WHEDA and our state’s nonprofit housing partners have been critical to advancing this important work, especially for Wisconsinites who might need additional support. I was proud to provide additional support for these grants so we can continue to work together to create housing opportunities that help families and communities thrive.”

The WHEDA Foundation Housing Grant Program is funded by $1 million from WHEDA reserves and $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“WHEDA received 94 applications requesting more than $3.6 million through the housing grant process this year, an indication of the high demand and need in Wisconsin,” reads a statement from the governor’s office. “According to WHEDA, this year’s $2 million in grants will create or improve 1,764 beds and housing units across the state. The investments at the community level also support economic recovery by creating valued construction jobs.”

CLICK HERE for the full list of grants.

