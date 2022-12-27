Green Bay Police put out call for crossing guards

Ahead of schools opening back up, the Green Bay area needs some crossing guards.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are putting out the call for crossing guards.

The department hopes to fill some positions before students return to school from winter break.

“We need to build up the list for substitute guards as soon as possible to get ahead of any potential call-ins by current guards, who may not be able to make it in due to an illness or other emergencies. We also need to fill three permanent positions with people who would be willing to work through the remainder of the school year, so if this is something that interests you, please apply with Cross Safe,” said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

The crossing guard position pays $15.30 per hour. Shifts are an hour and a half in the morning and an hour in the afternoon while school is in session.

CLICK HERE to apply.

