Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County gift shop has turned into an ice palace.

Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop is located in Gills Rock near the tip of Door County. On Christmas Eve, the community was hit by wicked winds with gusts up to 60 mph. Waves battered the dock and the gift shop. The 100-year-old building was covered in ice.

The business shared photos and videos on its Facebook page.

The gift shop is located on State Highway 42. Fittingly, the community is on the southern shore of the infamous passage Porte des Morts, which is also known as “Death’s Door.” CLICK HERE to learn more about Gills Rock and the Death’s Door Maritime Museum.

