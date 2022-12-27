Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm

Ice covers Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop in Gills Rock.
Ice covers Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop in Gills Rock.(Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County gift shop has turned into an ice palace.

Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop is located in Gills Rock near the tip of Door County. On Christmas Eve, the community was hit by wicked winds with gusts up to 60 mph. Waves battered the dock and the gift shop. The 100-year-old building was covered in ice.

The business shared photos and videos on its Facebook page.

The gift shop is located on State Highway 42. Fittingly, the community is on the southern shore of the infamous passage Porte des Morts, which is also known as “Death’s Door.” CLICK HERE to learn more about Gills Rock and the Death’s Door Maritime Museum.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed due to vehicle fire
All lanes northbound lanes blocked on US 151 at I-41 due to vehicle fire
Miss Wisconsin 2022 winner
Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
7-year-old triplets in Orlando reunite with garbage collector who was their hero.
CUTE: Triplets reunite with garbage truck driver 4 years after viral video

Latest News

ThedaCare entrance
DEBRIEF: ThedaCare says mental health tops list of concerns
Burst pipe floods book store
DEBRIEF: Burst pipes causing damage at homes and businesses
Pipes bursting
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses
Insulated pipe
WATCH: How to prevent pipes bursting