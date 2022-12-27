Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday.

At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home.

The owners escaped their home without injury.

Crews found heavy fire coming from the garage. It took about 15 minutes to put out the fire, according to Grand Chute Fire.

The home sustained some smoke damage.

Crews were on the scene for hours for ventilation, overhaul, and investigation.

The fire is under investigation.

“The Grand Chute Fire Department wants to remind everyone that fires move fast in today’s homes. It is very important to have working smoke alarms and an escape plan that is practiced,” reads a statement from the department.

City of Appleton, Town of Greenville, Village of Fox Crossing, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Outagamie County CERT assisted Grand Chute.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed due to vehicle fire
All lanes northbound lanes blocked on US 151 at I-41 due to vehicle fire
Miss Wisconsin 2022 winner
Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
7-year-old triplets in Orlando reunite with garbage collector who was their hero.
CUTE: Triplets reunite with garbage truck driver 4 years after viral video
Parents Demetrice and Danielle, along with their four young children, spent Christmas at a...
Family of 6 stranded by blizzard spends Christmas at firehouse

Latest News

December 27 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up
Adam N. Payne
Gov. Evers appoints new secretary of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
December 27 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly day
Goat enjoying a tree
WATCH: Ideas for the Christmas tree