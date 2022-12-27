Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday.

At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home.

The owners escaped their home without injury.

Crews found heavy fire coming from the garage. It took about 15 minutes to put out the fire, according to Grand Chute Fire.

The home sustained some smoke damage.

Crews were on the scene for hours for ventilation, overhaul, and investigation.

The fire is under investigation.

“The Grand Chute Fire Department wants to remind everyone that fires move fast in today’s homes. It is very important to have working smoke alarms and an escape plan that is practiced,” reads a statement from the department.

City of Appleton, Town of Greenville, Village of Fox Crossing, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Outagamie County CERT assisted Grand Chute.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.