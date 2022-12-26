Unique ways to re-purpose your Christmas Tree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your Christmas tree could have more than one use this season. Farms, like Hatch Em’ Acre in Kaukauna, collect trees from those in the community to help take care of their goats and chickens.

Farmers can use the trees for the vitamins and nutrients, and set the trees up as scratching posts for their animals. They can also be used to de worm them, and help take care of their winter fur.

“I’ve had people go around with their trucks and grab them for me and say ‘hey I got you a bunch for your animals,’ I’m like ‘oh thank you!’” says Shana Beach, the owner of Hatch Em’ Acre Farms.

Another way people are re-purposing trees is for safety. Local fishing clubs, like Otter Street in Oshkosh, are using recycled Christmas trees as markers on lakes. A tree is set up at every eighth mile on the lake and pointed toward the shore, serving as the original G.P.S for ice anglers.

“Three trees are three miles, four trees are four miles, and we have a five mile marker. We mark the trees across the road..I mean, all the way across the lake we mark it. If you see a tree standing up, that pretty much tells you its safe, and when we drill them in, we lean them towards shore. If you come across a Christmas tree that’s standing up and you’re lost in a snowstorm, you know which way shore is,” says Don Herman, the owner of ‘sunk’ ice and dive services.

You can visit the website of your local fishing club for more information about dropping off your tree, or check in with a local farm, like Hatch Em’ Acre, to see if they’re accepting recycled trees.

Otherwise, the City of Green Bay will be collecting trees left outside of houses within the first two weeks of January.

