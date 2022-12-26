SUNSHINE HAS RETURNED WITH MILDER WEATHER AHEAD...

By Steve Beylon
Dec. 26, 2022
Recent cloud cover has given way to sunshine across northeast Wisconsin. Not only that, but it’s not as bitter cold as the Christmas weekend. Our afternoon high temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper teens. Some spots along the lakeshore might reach 20 degrees.

Meanwhile, our next weathermaker will be impacting us soon... A disturbance will zip through northern Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and evening. There’s a chance of a light wintry mix. Some freezing drizzle may blend in with the sleet and snow. While this disturbance doesn’t pose the same threat as last week’s winter storm, some folks close to the upper Michigan border may have icy roads into Tuesday evening. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

A warming trend is on its way soon... As the jet stream blows in from the southwest, it will draw in some milder Pacific air into the Midwest. Our highs will rise into the 30s and 40s through the later half of the week. That’s going to melt away SOME of our area snowpack. Moisture evaporated from the snowmelt will help produce low clouds, fog and drizzle Thursday night and through Friday. However, next weekend looks dry with highs in the 30s for New Year’s Eve and the Packers-Vikings game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Light winds. HIGH: 17

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A bit nippy. LOW: 7 (steady temperatures)

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. A late icy wintry mix, mainly NORTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 22 LOW: 20, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Fog and drizzle possible at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Fog and drizzle. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Broken clouds. Not as mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. HIGH: 37

