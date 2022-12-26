STILL COLD TONIGHT, LIGHT SNOW OR SLEET IN THE NORTH TUESDAY

Tonight will be the LAST bitterly cold night for a while, but that still means we’ll have to contend with lows in the single digits above and below zero and wind chills below zero. Slightly milder air may hold on again across northern Door County and Washington Island. That area has been the “banana belt” during this Arctic air outbreak.

A quick moving clipper is going to move across the region on Tuesday. While the heaviest precipitation will stay to our north, there is the potential for a coating of snow or sleet during the day, generally north of Green Bay. Highs Tuesday will be milder... mainly teens and 20s for a change. Southwesterly breezes 10-20+ mph will make it feel brisk.

Mixed Precipitation Potential Tuesday (WBAY)

Above freezing temperature return Wednesday, and it appears the “mild” conditions are going to continue through the weekend and into early next week. There are some tradeoffs with the milder air: more cloud cover, fog potential, and mixed precipitation chances. This potential exits from Thursday morning through the weekend. It doesn’t look like a major storm will move through during this time but light precipitation and temperatures near freezing at times will created forecast challenges so stay tuned.

A stronger (and wetter) system is possible early next week. That could produce more rain or snow for us depending on the track. Time will tell.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW 2-7 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Subzero wind chills. LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Chance of light snow or sleep NORTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 22 LOW: 20, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Early mix? Areas of drizzle & fog. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Early showers. Some fog possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Light mix? HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Variably cloudy. Early mix for some? HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Chance of rain. Wintry mix also possible for parts of the region. HIGH: 38

