Packers have 3 interceptions in 4th, beat Dolphins 26-20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa’s passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8). They have won three in a row. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight and must win its final two to make the postseason.

The Dolphins trailed by six points with a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes, but Tagovailoa threw his third interception in three possessions to end Miami’s comeback bid. He threw an interception with about six minutes left that set up a Packers field goal to make it a six-point game.

Tyreek Hill had four catches for Miami to give him 113 for the season, setting a Dolphins season receiving record. Jaylen Waddle had five receptions for 143 yards.

