DECREASING CLOUDS AND NOT AS BITTER COLD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Snow has been making it’s way through the Corn Belt early this morning. Most of it has been passing to our southwest, and all we’ve seen is a few flurries. That said, watch for some slippery roads today. Most of our icy spots are leftover from last week’s winter storm. With the recent bitter cold weather, traditional salt is not effective to improve road conditions. Drivers should continue to slow down and allow for extra travel time.

Look for clouds to give way to some sunshine, especially through this afternoon. It won’t be as bitter cold as the Christmas weekend, with highs mainly in the teens. Some spots along the lakeshore might reach 20 degrees.

A warming trend is on its way soon... As the jet stream blows in from the southwest, it will draw in some milder Pacific air into the Midwest. Our highs will rise into the 30s and 40s through the later half of the week. That’s going to melt away SOME of our area snowpack. Moisture evaporated from the snowmelt will help produce low clouds, fog and drizzle Thursday night and through Friday. However, next weekend looks dry with highs in the 30s for New Year’s Eve and the Packers-Vikings game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Daybreak flakes? Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. Light winds. HIGH: 17

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A bit nippy. LOW: 7 (steady temperatures)

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. A late icy wintry mix, mainly NORTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 22 LOW: 20, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Fog and drizzle possible at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Fog and drizzle. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Broken clouds. Not as mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. HIGH: 37

