Coopers Hawk recovering at REGI after fracturing leg on Christmas Eve

Injured Cooper's hawk
Injured Cooper's hawk(Weyauwega Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weyauwega Police Department had an unusual guest Christmas Eve night.

Around 10 p.m, the department received a call reporting an injured Cooper’s hawk. In a Facebook post, the department explained the DNR lines were down for the holidays, but a local warden became aware of the situation and instructed the officer to contact Marge Gibson at Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo.

Gibson identified the bird and offered information on proper handling and care.

The officer and the homeowner were able to get the hawk in an enclosure. The hawk was brought to the police department where it spent the night.

On Christmas morning, the hawk was transported to REGI. The hawk has a fractured leg and is being treated at the rehab center.

