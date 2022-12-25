SUNNY & COLD HOLIDAY WITH CALMER WINDS, RAPID WARMUP AT THE END OF YEAR

The strong winter storm has finally weakened and moved far enough away to calm the winds and end the cloud cover. Although, cold temperatures will continue for the holiday and the start of the last week of 2022. Highs will only reach the lower teens and upper singles with wind chills still below zero degrees. Winds will still be breezy from time to time on the holiday, but the winds will calm down on Monday. High pressure will move in keeping northeast Wisconsin dry for Sunday and Monday. A clipper system will form over the Dakotas on Sunday, but the tracking of the system shows it will miss the area keeping the snow away.

Our next weathermaker will arrive on the last few days of 2022 ahead of another strong system. This time, precipitation will be mainly rainfall as temperatures will be too warm for snowfall. By midweek, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s which is too warm for snow. Starting Wednesday night, there will be consistent chances of showers through the last day of 2022. If precipitation forms during the early morning hours, freezing rain may form possibly creating slippery conditions on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, the last few days of 2022 look to be very mild for northeast Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 G 20 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny, still cold. HIGH: 10

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, wind chills below zero. LOW: 3

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, temperatures begin to warm-up. HIGH: 18 LOW: 1

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer highs. HIGH: 23 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with chances of snowflakes. Warmer than average. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. Very mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: More chances of showers with mild highs. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Another chance of rain with warm highs. HIGH: 41

