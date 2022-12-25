FEW FLAKES POSSIBLE FAR SOUTH TONIGHT, NOT AS COLD ON MONDAY

A weak clipper system will probably JUST miss us tonight. While a few flakes are possible across our southwestern counties (Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, & Waushara), it looks like any measurable snow will stay more to our west and southwest. Plan on lows in the single digits again along with wind chills below zero.

Look for developing sunshine on Monday after stubborn early day clouds thin out. Highs in the mid to upper teens are expected. While that is still a good 10° below average, it will feel like a heat wave compared to the last few days. Winds will be from the NW between 5 and 10 mph.

Another weather maker will zip across the U.P. border region Tuesday afternoon and evening. How far south this feature goes is still in doubt, but it looks like areas mainly NORTH of Highway 29 would have the best chance of some light snow or perhaps a mix during the 2nd half of the day. We’ll reevaluate things on Monday since this feature could still track to our north.

The trend for the middle to end of the work week favors much warmer air for a change. We’re still forecasting highs above freezing from Wednesday through New Year’s Day. This period won’t be completely dry... with several disturbances likely headed our way. Rain chances return with the warmer air, but we will also be cold enough at times to support a chance of mixed or wintry precipitation depending on how set up. Forecast confidence regarding precipitation amounts and type remain quite low after Wednesday so stay tuned as information becomes more clear.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 2-7 MPH

MONDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible south of the Fox Cities. Subzero chills. LOW: 2

MONDAY: Early clouds. Turning partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 18 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or mix NORTH during the PM & evening. HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Early mix possible. Then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy & mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Chance of rain. Possible wintry mix for parts of the region? HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Another chance of rain or a mix. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.