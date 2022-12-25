Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa

We're happy to share our holiday memories with you. Merry Christmas from the Action 2 News team and the Man in Red!
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News.

Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.

WBAY shares their Christmas memories with you. We hope it inspires happy memories of your own holidays to share with your family. Merry Christmas!

