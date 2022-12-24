Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials say a utility worker has died in Ohio while working to restore power during Friday’s winter storm.

According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in the incident just after 10 a.m.

Rodgers was reportedly working in Lawrence County, about 140 miles outside of Cincinnati.

“Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy,” a spokesperson for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said.

The company said crews will continue their work restoring power to the region as the area deals with frigid temperatures and winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck loading fuel on barge
Wisconsin Governor declares energy emergency
Ava Schmidt
Bay Port student dies from complications caused by flu and strep B
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
Tow ban issued for I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County

Latest News

A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Shopper describes moments after shots at Mall of America
our First Alert Weather Day is ongoing for harsh chills and blowing snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Harsh winds continue for Christmas Eve
Chocolate on display at Seroogy's
https://www.wbay.com/2022/12/24/police-mall-america-lockdown-after-reported-shooting/
Police said the mall was placed on lockdown Friday night because of a reported shooting.
Mall of America lockdown lifted after reported shooting