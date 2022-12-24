Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) - A California second grader’s dance moves have caught the attention of the internet.

During a recent holiday concert, he couldn’t contain his vibe and now that vibe has spread to the masses.

Eight-year-old Jaden Williams tore up the stage at his elementary school’s winter concert in Menlo Park, California, upstaging his classmates.

“I just started dancing,” Jaden said. “I was feeling the vibe.”

Jaden may sound soft-spoken, but he’s anything but shy, busting a move as soon as he was asked.

The concert that made Jaden’s dance moves viral happened just before school let out for winter break. Jaden said he could not wait for it.

“I was so excited to do that. I was wondering, I tell Miss Harrington, my music teacher, ‘When is the winter concert going to start?’ I was so happy,” Jaden said.

That happiness spread across the feeds of thousands on Instagram, something neither he nor his family expected.

“His classmate’s mother actually posted it on her Instagram and it kind of took off. And she had tagged my wife to it,” Kirk Williams, Jaden’s father, said. “And it just started just going viral from there.”

Jaden seems to find happiness and excitement in just about any activity he does from his artwork to playing and watching sports. But Williams said his son’s dancing talent and presence have been there for nearly all of his eight years.

“He’s been like that since he started walking, man,” he said. “Everywhere we go friends’ houses, parties, weddings. And he’s always grabbed the center of attention.”

Despite his ability for entertaining and love for dancing, he has his sights set on a different goal when he grows up.

He said he wants to be a football player.

In the meantime, he plans to keep on dancing for anyone who will watch.

And while he had the attention of the masses, Jaden shared an important message for his favorite team who’s playing Saturday, the 49ners.

“Nick Bosa, Debo Samuel, we’ll be at the game tomorrow,” he said. “49ers, I see you in there!”

