Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but over at Seroogy’s Cnocolate at De Pere, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocoloate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.

All of it is made in De Pere and shipped nationwide. And they’ve been at it since 1899 - the Seroogy family has had chocolate in their veins ever since. And they are still going strong.

Marjorie Hitchcock, Director of Marketing at Seroogy’s Chocolate, summarizes: “It’s tradition. It’s using the same recipes that we’ve been using for a very long time, it’s using the same Chocolate, from the same chocolate companies forever and consistency, it’s important. Evereything we sell is freshly made.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.