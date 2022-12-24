Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years

Chocolate tradition
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but over at Seroogy’s Cnocolate at De Pere, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocoloate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.

All of it is made in De Pere and shipped nationwide. And they’ve been at it since 1899 - the Seroogy family has had chocolate in their veins ever since. And they are still going strong.

Marjorie Hitchcock, Director of Marketing at Seroogy’s Chocolate, summarizes: “It’s tradition. It’s using the same recipes that we’ve been using for a very long time, it’s using the same Chocolate, from the same chocolate companies forever and consistency, it’s important. Evereything we sell is freshly made.”

