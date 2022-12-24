Last-minute shoppers brave weather for perfect gift

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The clock is ticking.

Shoppers filled Meijer in search of the perfect gift, less than 24 hours to Christmas Day.

“Well, we need to get a present for our mother for Christmas,” Reid Westphal from Appleton explained. “We’re doing a big party tonight.”

Westphal said he wasn’t sure what he’d find so last-minute.

“A lot of the shelves are pretty much empty so there’s not a lot of people out here but luckily we got something we think she’ll like!”

Drifting snow and bitter cold temperatures cancelled the Wicklund family trip to Milwaukee.

“We can’t go see our family, so we’re kind of making our own fun. My husband and his truck can get us through just about everything,” Jennifer Wicklund said. “We are looking for small, novelty items. Some gifts to wrap. Candy. Maybe some baking items so that we can bake as well.”

It’s not just the big box stores feeling the last-minute shopping pinch. Some shoppers are putting away their carts in favor of small businesses.

“There’s more love and care that goes into the products and it’s more personal,” Margaret Siebers said.

Action 2 News caught up with Siebers inside the Eco Candle Company in downtown Appleton.

The company handcrafts candles and soaps year-round... but they’ve been working around the clock to keep the shelves full this holiday season.

Owner Shelley Nystrom said, “This season has been a lot more last-minute. We’ve had a ton of people. This week has been crazy...- We have the greatest customers. Some people are stressed about doing holiday shopping but our customers are just so kind and sweet and patient.”

