LAST DAY OF BLOWING SNOW & BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS, SUNNY HOLIDAY TOMORROW

The major winter storm that has been impacting northeast Wisconsin the last few days will be finishing up on Saturday as it moves northward into Canada. Although, winds will be strong from the west-northwest between 20-30 mph gusting up to 40 mph at times creating patchy blowing snow across the area which will create slippery and dangerous roads. If you don’t have to go anywhere, stay home but if you do, be careful. By Saturday night, winds will calm down officially ending the First Alert Weather Day as well as the Winter Weather Advisory that has been issued for all of northeast Wisconsin until 6:00 P.M. Wind chills will still be between -10 to -15 Saturday night and Sunday.

By Christmas, sunshine will occur for all of northeast Wisconsin with cold temperatures and calmer winds. High pressure from the Dakotas will keep Wisconsin dry and calm. By late Sunday night, a clipper system will form right behind the high pressure system which could create a few snowflakes early Monday morning. No accumulation is expected, but Monday will see a little more cloud cover. High pressure will move in behind the clipper system which will change the wind direction to the south creating the warming trend coming in next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 20-30 G 40 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy & cold. HIGH: 10

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy, winds calm down. Wind chill: -10 to -15. LOW: 0

CHRISTMAS: Sunny & cold. Calm winds. HIGH: 9 LOW: 3

MONDAY: Early snowflakes possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy. HIGH: 18 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much warmer highs. HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with very mild highs. HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Another chance of showers and still warm. HIGH: 41

