HARSH WIND CHILLS & BLOWING SNOW CONTINUE SATURDAY

The snow bands lingering across Northeast Wisconsin will diminish through the evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, although some clearing is possible west of the Fox Cities. Temperatures will remain bitter cold with dangerous wind chills of -10 to -30 thanks to westerly winds gusting around 35-45 mph.

Because of those harsh chills and the potential for blowing/drifting snow, especially in open areas, our First Alert Weather Day will continue through the evening hours of Christmas Eve. If you must travel, do so with caution and be prepared for those harsh conditions in the event of an accident or sliding off the road. Temperatures will hold in the single digits above and below zero overnight with highs Saturday not making it back to 10° in most locations.

The cold continues as Santa makes his run on Northeast Wisconsin... chills of -10 to -20 are expected Christmas morning. We will see mostly sunny skies, but highs will still have a tough time getting back into the teens. Milder weather is on track towards the middle of next week. Highs should be back to around 20° Tuesday and we’ll be in the mid 30s to lower 40s for the end of the week... with some light rain in the forecast!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 20-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Fierce winds. Whiteouts possible in spots. Wind chills -10 to -30. LOW: 4 (steady)

CHRISTMAS EVE: Windy with harsh chills. Blowing and drifting snow still possible. Late-day sun. HIGH: 8 LOW: 2

CHRISTMAS DAY: Bitter cold. Wind weakens. Sunshine, with some late clouds. HIGH: 10 LOW: -1

MONDAY: Still cold, but calmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 16 LOW: -2

TUESDAY: A little milder with increasing clouds. HIGH: 20 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Milder, but breezy at times. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild, and breezy. Drizzle or light rain with fog possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Cloudy and seasonably mild again. Light rain and fog. HIGH: 41

