BITTER WIND CHILLS TONIGHT, IMPROVEMENT ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through tonight due to numbing wind chills and blowing snow. Wind gusts will slowly ease during the night but wind chills as cold as -20° to -30° remain possible. Additional blowing and drifting on area roads will continue so take it easy if you will be out and about. Lows will be in the single digits above zero near the lakeshore and far NE Wisconsin with below zero temperatures to the west and southwest.

Christmas Day is shaping up to be pretty good, just cold. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds along with lighter winds overall... but speeds at 10-20 mph will still keep wind chills below zero for most of the day, in most spots. Actual highs will be in the single digits and teens. We’re forecasting 10° in Green Bay. That would go down as the 15th coldest Christmas on record.

A weak clipper system will zip through the region Sunday night and Monday morning. Some light snow could accumulate south of the Fox Cities during this time, but higher odds of accumulation exist across southwestern Wisconsin. More sunshine should develop by Monday afternoon along with highs in the teens.

Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the low 20s. After that we have a nice (and much needed) warm up heading our way. Temperatures should climb above freezing starting Wednesday and continue to be mild into the coming weekend. Rain showers are possible Thursday through Saturday if you can believe that!

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W10-25 G 43 MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, winds slowly ease. Wind chills still as cold as -30. LOW: 0 (below zero west of Green Bay)

CHRISTMAS DAY: Brisk & cold. Brighter skies with a little less wind. HIGH: 10 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Light snow possible early SOUTH. Otherwise, partly cloudy. HIGH: 16 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 21 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Still mild. HIGH: 39

