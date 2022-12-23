Wisconsin expert testimony disputes Lake’s claims over Arizona governor’s race loss

Kari Lake just filed an election lawsuit, claiming hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots "infected" Maricopa County.(Arizona's Family)
By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST
PHOENIX (AP) - An expert testifying at Republican Kari Lake’s trial challenging her defeat in Arizona governor’s race said her claims about Election Day lines and voter disenfranchisement on the outcome of the race weren’t backed by evidence.

Political science professor Kenneth Mayer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison testified Thursday, the second day of Lake’s trial bidding to challenge her defeat.

Results showed Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race with just over 17,000 votes.

Although Lake has claimed the election was stolen, her lawyers have so far alleged only small problems that didn’t appear to show widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.

