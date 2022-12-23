Wisconsin confirms second child flu death of season

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A second pediatric influenza patient has died in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

A DHS spokesperson confirmed the death Friday with Action 2 News. The spokesperson could not release additional information about the patient or where they lived.

DHS announced the first pediatric flu death earlier this week. They said the child lived on the western side of Wisconsin.

A pediatric death is defined as anyone under the age of 18.

DHS encourages everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu. Early data shows the vaccine is a match to current strains. Vaccines can prevent or reduce the severity of flu symptoms, protecting not only yourself but the people around you, and that’s especially a concern with more holiday gatherings coming up. Two out of 3 people in Wisconsin have not received a flu shot.

“Those numbers are several percentage points lower than what we had last year, and it’s very disappointing to be honest with you. And this again is one of our meetings, going through media outlets, is really pushing the fact that we need to get people vaccinated. We need to do what we can to stop the spread of influenza. And we, unfortunately, have seen what the complications can lead to during because of this particular case, in this particular child,” DHS influenza surveillance coordinator Tom Haupt said.

You can find information on flu vaccines by calling 877-947-2211 or visiting the https://www.vaccines.gov/ website.

Local health officials say people should also try to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and RSV.

All three illnesses have the potential to be severe for young children, people who are immunocompromised, and older adults.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin respiratory virus reports.

DHS recommends these additional steps to stay healthy this season:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

