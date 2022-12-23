Successful kidney transplant is best Christmas present for one man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

What if you life hung in the balance in the next 60 days?

What would Christmas be like?

Those were the questions for Pulaski’s Joe Schmidt had to find answers to.

Less than 60 days ago, Schmidt needed a kidney. Facing stage five - end stage renal kidney disease. Schmidt needed a new kidney fast.

While on dialysis, he’d never publicly let on that he was struggling.

He and his family are the winners of this year’s “Best Christmas Ever” award.

He was nominated for it by a friend of the family, Grace Coady, who says Schmidt put on a brave face for everyone, including his own family, while suffering from kidney failure: “When I first met him, I just didn’t understand the severity of how sick he was, and, in coming to know them, they really explained their story, and I’m like, ‘He does so much with his kids, and so much for his family,’ that you would not think that he is ill. Because he is truly, as long as I’ve known him, to be living like he was dying, which he really was. And he puts his whole heart and soul into his family.”

Schmidt and his wife Angie have six children. All of them lived with Joe’s dialysis machine.

Twelve hours a day. Seven days a week.

Finally, Grace Coady thought she had something to do to help.

And we she did possibly saved Joe’s life. She made a four minute video about Joe’s kidney.

The ups, the downs, the in-betweens.

She also wrote to the people at the charity organization “Best Christmas Ever” to help the family.

“I’ve never met a more deserving family. I wish I could take their burdens away, so I’m hoping that (the) Best Christmas Ever program can truly give them the Best Christmas Ever,” she explains her actions.

Then came October 27th, 2022. Joe got the call. A donor kidney was a match.

Surgery needed to be performed within the next 24 hours. His wife Angie Schmidt remembers: ““It’s been a roller coaster because we were on this, really, low. We had a pretty bad doctor visit right before the transplant, where we knew that our days were limited. So, we were really low, and then we got the call for the transplant, which was amazing! Like the best day of our lives. You just kind of think things are in the clear now (that) we got the transplant.”

The surgery was a success. On November 11th, Joe rang the bell to leave the Mayo Clinic as a successful transplant recipient.

Then came more tests to see if his body would take to the new kidney.

This week, the labs came back with results that have the family worried, as Angie Schmidt explains: ““I literally said to my sister just an hour ago how disappointing it was to get the message he sent today from the hospital. I’m like, ‘Going into Christmas, we’re on this high, and now we just get this, and it’s kind of like a bummer.’ We didn’t share it or anything.”

The family then got a surprise. Angie Schmidt: ““An hour later, this walks in our door. Like, it’s incredible.”

The Schmidts learned that they are the recipients of the Best Christmas Ever award. Toys for the kids. A new playset for the backyard. A new smoker and grill. And a new roof for the house.

All of it has Joe thinking about how blessed he and his family have been the last sixty days: ““We’ve had multiple times now where, well, if we didn’t get the transplant, either I wouldn’t be here or we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing right now because we’d have to be home hooked up or everything, so it’s amazing.”

His wife adds: “We always push through and just go through each day … I mean, we have to for the kids. To see that somebody acknowledges what goes on behind closed doors, what nobody else gets to see, it means a lot. This is overwhelming. Very. This is amazing. (Yeah…) This is so amazing.”

If you are interested in becoming a kidney donor, please visit out website at wbay.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.