Several counties issue tow bans

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Tow bans have been issued in Brown County, Manitowoc County, and Outagamie County.

Brown County says their tow ban is in effect until further notice.

In Outagamie County, a tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441.

The ban will be in place until at least Saturday morning as we face the possibility of a blizzard.

“Any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted,” says Lt. Nathan Borman, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Borman says people are encouraged not to travel during this time.

Manitowoc County has issued a tow ban for “vehicles that pose no risk to moving traffic.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns that conditions may be “too challenging” for tow companies to help stranded or disabled vehicles.

“With subzero windchills expected, becoming stranded on the highway could turn dangerous for motorists,” reads a statement from the DOT.

“Don’t underestimate this storm. The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be in many cases ineffective. It’s just too cold and the wind would blow the salt off the road anyway. So my best advice is seriously reconsider whether or not you are going to travel,” says Tim Carnahan, Wisconsin State Patrol.

CLICK HERE for road conditions.

Here are tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

Snow means slow. Allow extra travel time, following distance, and reduce your speed during winter conditions.

Be cautious on bridges, overpasses, and entrance and exit ramps.

Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions.

Buckle up and put your phone down while driving. Every trip, every time.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and snowplows. Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

In case of a crash or slide off, stay in the vehicle, turn on the hazards, call 911 and move vehicle(s) out of traffic if possible.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.