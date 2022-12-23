REPORT: Green Bay Packers and Elgton Jenkins agree to 4-year, $68m extension

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins takes the field for the first time since tearing his...
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins takes the field for the first time since tearing his ACL against the Vikings last November.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and OL Elgton Jenkins have come to terms on a $68 million contract extension, according to ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky.

The deal is for four years and would make Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Demovsky reports that the deal is likely to be signed Friday.

The deal comes with incentives, according to Demovsky.

Jenkins was in the final year of his deal. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport called the deal an “amazing turn of events.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck loading fuel on barge
Wisconsin Governor declares energy emergency
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
December 22 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Major winter storm arrives with snow, wind, and bitter cold
Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
Tow ban issued for I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Packers hoping to maintain postseason hopes vs Dolphins
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
CB Alexander the Packers’ lone Pro Bowl selection in 2022
Sargento presents a donation to Paul's Pantry through the Touchdowns for Hunger program with...
Packers score big for Sargento’s donation to Paul’s Pantry
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Packers face grueling 3-game stretch run in playoff bid