REPORT: Green Bay Packers and Elgton Jenkins agree to 4-year, $68m extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and OL Elgton Jenkins have come to terms on a $68 million contract extension, according to ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky.

The deal is for four years and would make Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Demovsky reports that the deal is likely to be signed Friday.

The Packers and Elgton Jenkins have agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, a source said, and it is expected to be signed today. It will make him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL and also would rank among the top-10 left tackles in the NFL — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 23, 2022

The deal comes with incentives, according to Demovsky.

The deal could be worth up to $74 million with incentives. https://t.co/fgcteANwes — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 23, 2022

Jenkins was in the final year of his deal. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport called the deal an “amazing turn of events.”

Elgton Jenkins was in the final year of his deal and was likely headed to the franchise tag. Now, just a year removed from a torn ACL, he gets a 4-year, $68M deal with a $24M signing bonus. Amazing turn of events. https://t.co/aPoxQuLMGE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2022

Jenkins has really turned things around since moving back to guard after some struggles at tackle. Impressive comeback and how he’s got the 💰 to show for it. #Packers take care one of their big decisions for the upcoming off-season, many more to come though. — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) December 23, 2022

