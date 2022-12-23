HIGH WINDS CAUSE WHITEOUTS AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS

It’s another First Alert Weather Day... A Winter Storm Warning continues for all of the area through daybreak Saturday. Our recent winter storm is swirling over nearby Lake Huron. On the back side of this intense weathermaker, fierce west winds will be gusting around 40 to 50 mph. The wind will cause various issues through tomorrow morning...

We’re dealing with dangerous wind chills near -35° in the Fox Valley. That’s cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes! These “feel-like temperatures” will rise into the -20s midday, with -10s this evening and into Saturday morning.

The wind will also blow through open country, picking up our new fallen snow. This will cause significant blowing and drifting across the area. With whiteouts possible, we’ll be on the verge of a blizzard across northeast Wisconsin. Travel is highly discouraged, unless it’s absolutely necessary. If you do decide to drive today, please pack a disaster kit with you in case you become stranded.

The high winds may cause numerous power outages across the area through tonight. Plan ahead in case you lose your electricity...

Areas along the lakeshore will see additional snow accumulation today. From Manitowoc, north into Door County, another 1-3″ of snow is possible. Additional shoveling and snowblowing will be necessary, but do be careful in the frigid and windy weather.

Saturday still looks windy, but hopefully the blowing and drifting snow will gradually decrease as the fresh snow begins to crust over. Finally on Christmas Day, the wind will be much weaker with some sunshine. Once the weather calms down, outdoor enthusiasts should try to enjoy the snow. That’s because towards the end of next week, it’s going to turn much milder. With highs around 40 degrees on Thursday and beyond, not all, but a big chunk of our snowpack may melt away...

Stay tuned to WBAY-TV both on-air and online as we follow this major winter storm heading into the holiday weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 20-35+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 20-35+ MPH

TODAY: Fierce winds. Whiteouts possible... A near blizzard. Another 1-3″ of accumulating snow LAKESIDE. HIGH: 5, with wind chills of -15 to -35.

TONIGHT: Fierce winds. Whiteouts possible... A near blizzard. LOW: 4 (steady), with wind chills of -10 to -25.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Windy with harsh chills. Partly sunny. Some blowing snow, but gradually improving during the day. HIGH: 11 LOW: 2

CHRISTMAS DAY: Bitter cold. Wind weakens. Sunshine, with some late clouds. HIGH: 10 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold, but calmer. HIGH: 16 LOW: -2

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 19 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Drizzle with fog possible. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.