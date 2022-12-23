HAZARDOUS TRAVEL AND HARSH WIND CHILLS FRIDAY

Most of the area picked up at least 3-6″ of snow by Thursday evening. It was generally a light, fluffy snow... which is easier to move, but that also makes it easier for the wind to blow around. That will picks up tonight and by Friday morning sustained speeds of 20-30 mph will be expected along with daytime gusts upwards of 50 mph.

Friday’s severe weather outlook is HIGH... fierce west-northwest winds will create areas of blowing snow with whiteout conditions possible at times. Drifting snow will also pose a significant hazard; especially in more rural, open areas. Along with the dangers of blowing and drifting snow, our wind chills will be stay in the teens to near 30° below zero through the night and all day Friday. There could also be around an inch of new snow in the Fox Valley with the potential for 2-5″ across parts of Marinette, Menominee (MI), and Door Counties. All things considered, Friday is a day to stay home if you can.

Strong wind gusts will persist through Saturday, although blowing/drifting snow may not be as problematic by then. Temperatures will be in the single digits below zero tonight with highs staying in the positive single digits on Friday. Christmas Eve is not much better although nighttime temperatures may stay in positive territory. Highs Christmas Day will be in the lower half of the teens despite mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should turn milder by the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 50 MPH

SATURDAY: WNW 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers... mainly north/east of GB. Turning windy. LOW: -3 (chills -20 to -35)

FRIDAY: High winds, causing blowing snow & drifts. Near blizzard conditions possible. Chills colder than -10. HIGH: 8 L OW: 3

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: 4

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Cold, but the with a weaker wind. HIGH: 12 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cold, but slightly milder. HIGH: 16 LOW: 1

TUESDAY: Not as cold, despite increasing clouds. HIGH: 20 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. HIGH: 40

