At the Green Bay Command Center, all plowing and salting is coordinated by the pros

Snow Plow
Snow Plow
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Street Superintendent Josh Brassfield is talking to one of his guys out on the road pushing snow: “Why don’t you go over to Route 9.”

That rig driver just finished up a job, and Brassfield is sending him to a new area, as he remarks: “I go to the city and update map and I can see 704 and RM1 are here and they can meet in the middle.”

A specific computer program designed for the City allows Brassfield to see all of his crews at one time. He explains: “Right now we have about 83 that are out on the road. So that includes everything from sidewalk equipment, to road graders to salt trucks, smaller utility tractors that are out in our cul de sac so pretty much everything we have is working right.”

He says they are in the middle of a full plow. He can send his units to wherever the need is most urgent: “We reroute them to a different route until everything is completed.”

His crews will likely do another full plow - tomorrow. That full plow consists of clearing over 500 miles of roadway in the City of Green Bay, which takes between eight and twelve hours depending on the weather conditions.

Sat trucks dispersed some salt today, but as soon as the temperatures dips too low, crews will have to turn to traction sand.

“If we need to hit what we call hotspots, say the bridges start getting a little slippery, and we’re going to put down some salt but the only thing that really works until it gets warm again is traction sand,” says Chris Pirlo, Operations Divisions Director of the City of Green Bay. Josh Brassfield adds: “I think that’s important to note that we might have got lulled asleep the last couple of years in Wisconsin, but you know, winter is back in full force. So we’ll be doing hills curves, intersections, dangerous spots turn lanes, but we won’t be able to get it all with sand.”

But they certainly do their best - to maintain the roads during this winter storm.

“DPW is always out there doing what we need to do when we need to do it,” Brassfield says, “we will get it cleaned up. It’s just gonna take some time.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Truck loading fuel on barge
Wisconsin Governor declares energy emergency
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

Latest News

Snowplow in action
Road Command Center in Green Bay
Kari Lake just filed an election lawsuit, claiming hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots...
Wisconsin expert testimony disputes Lake’s claims over Arizona governor’s race loss
High speed chase map
Man under the influence of heroin leads police on wild chase
Photos of a suspect in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in Sheboygan on Dec. 21, 2022
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar