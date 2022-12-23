At the Green Bay Command Center, all plowing and salting is coordinated by the pros

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Street Superintendent Josh Brassfield is talking to one of his guys out on the road pushing snow: “Why don’t you go over to Route 9.”

That rig driver just finished up a job, and Brassfield is sending him to a new area, as he remarks: “I go to the city and update map and I can see 704 and RM1 are here and they can meet in the middle.”

A specific computer program designed for the City allows Brassfield to see all of his crews at one time. He explains: “Right now we have about 83 that are out on the road. So that includes everything from sidewalk equipment, to road graders to salt trucks, smaller utility tractors that are out in our cul de sac so pretty much everything we have is working right.”

He says they are in the middle of a full plow. He can send his units to wherever the need is most urgent: “We reroute them to a different route until everything is completed.”

His crews will likely do another full plow - tomorrow. That full plow consists of clearing over 500 miles of roadway in the City of Green Bay, which takes between eight and twelve hours depending on the weather conditions.

Sat trucks dispersed some salt today, but as soon as the temperatures dips too low, crews will have to turn to traction sand.

“If we need to hit what we call hotspots, say the bridges start getting a little slippery, and we’re going to put down some salt but the only thing that really works until it gets warm again is traction sand,” says Chris Pirlo, Operations Divisions Director of the City of Green Bay. Josh Brassfield adds: “I think that’s important to note that we might have got lulled asleep the last couple of years in Wisconsin, but you know, winter is back in full force. So we’ll be doing hills curves, intersections, dangerous spots turn lanes, but we won’t be able to get it all with sand.”

But they certainly do their best - to maintain the roads during this winter storm.

“DPW is always out there doing what we need to do when we need to do it,” Brassfield says, “we will get it cleaned up. It’s just gonna take some time.”

