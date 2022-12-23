FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hazardous travel and harsh wind chills

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds.

Drifting snow will be a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times.

“All things considered, Friday is a day to stay home if you can,” says First Alert Meteorologist David Ernst.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation maps show all highways in Wisconsin to be slippery.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: DOT cameras are shaking in the wind and snow is blowing, reducing visibility. Visibility could get worse today, especially in open areas. Plus roads are slippery. It's not a good day to drive. pic.twitter.com/oDD7xxm7Nb — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) December 23, 2022

In Green Lake County, County Highway A from County Highway K to the east to State Highway 44 is shut down due to a snow emergency. The Sheriff’s Office says it will likely be closed for much of the day.

“You are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads today. We’ve already got several vehicles buried in ditches. If you do have to venture out, drive slow and drive safe,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: blowing snow starting to cause problems. The Green Lake Co. Sheriff's office says they've shut down County Hwy. A between County Hwy. K and Highway 44 because of snow across the road. Several cars are in the ditch. pic.twitter.com/yd4b9XHwoF — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) December 23, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for our area.

“Snow, blowing and drifting snow, and low wind chills. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chills 15 below to 25 below zero,” reads the warning.

“Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 15 minutes.”

A tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441 in Outagamie County.

The ban will be in place until at least Saturday morning as we face the possibility of a blizzard.

“Any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted,” says Lt. Nathan Borman, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Borman says people are encouraged not to travel during this time.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns that conditions may be “too challenging” for tow companies to help stranded or disabled vehicles.

“With subzero windchills expected, becoming stranded on the highway could turn dangerous for motorists,” reads a statement from the DOT.

“Don’t underestimate this storm. The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be in many cases ineffective. It’s just too cold and the wind would blow the salt off the road anyway. So my best advice is seriously reconsider whether or not you are going to travel,” says Tim Carnahan, Wisconsin State Patrol.

