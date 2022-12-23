Brutally cold weather creates dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads.

In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging people to avoid the Butte des Morts Causeway on Interstate 41, if at all possible. Especially the southbound lanes.

There were a number of crashes in the morning. On I-41 near Prospect Avenue, a truck lost controlled and crashed, and extensive damage was incurred.

Drifting has been a problem especially out in the country, where plows cleared the roads, only to have the wind toss it right back into traffic.

This could continue to be the case through tomorrow morning, as Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive explains: “Our guys at the highway shop, they’ve been doing about twelve hours on, twelve hours off, and so we just had a group come back who just finished plowing the town roads. We do have crews that are out on 41, 441 so they’re going continuous 24/7 to make sure these main main roads that are clear and safe.”

