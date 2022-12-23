Blowing snow creates dangerous conditions on roads and highways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not only the snow that’s causing huge problems for drivers - according to the Green Bay Department of Public Works, the wind and the bitter cold are contributing factors to major road hazards.

Officials say that the wind is kicking up freshly-plowed snow and swirling it around, creating possible white-out conditions as this storm continues.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says road conditions can change fast here in Wisconsin. The Communications Manager asks everyone heading out to check roads well ahead of time., for example by dialing 511.

The Green Bay Public Works Department says their crews are working hard to make sure the city is open for business.

One of the problems, though: when it gets this cold, the road salt doesn’t always work the way it should. It’s only good for temperatures above 15 degrees. In case drivers do slide off the road, they are out of luck, at least in Outagamie County. There, a tow ban is in effect until further notice.

