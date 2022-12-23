Bitterly cold weather spurs urgent need for homeless shelters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the cold weather keeps bearing down on the area, efforts to offer shelter and warmth to people living on the streets are growing. The good news: There are some initiatives protecting people in our community from the cold.

And that’s ever so much more important, since the kind of cold we are experiencing right now can be life threatening for those living outside and for folks who simply don’t have the means to buy proper winter clothing.

Nearby shelters and organizations are doubling down their efforts to keep peole safe.

New Community Shelter Inc says they’re at full capacity - which typically happens during severe weather.

More and more people are getting added to a wait list before they can get shelter.

Staff also mentioned the critical need for winter clothing, items like gloves and winter jackets are in high demand.

Folks can donate directly to shelters, or organizations like Inner City Sound, which collects winter gear for those in need.

Terri Refsguard, CEO of the New Community Shelter, explains: “You and I if we’re gonna go out shopping tonight, we’re gonna put on our hats and coats and bundle up. Our individuals don’t have the winter wear that we do.. so any type of warm glove, scarves, hats, anything someone could put on to stay warm.”

Donations can be made by visiting the organizations websites, whose links you’ll find by visiting wbay.com/links.

