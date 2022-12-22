Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends

After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to China.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo says it will be sending its giant pandas back to China.

The zoo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens is ending.

WMC reports the zoo has been home to pandas named Ya Ya and Le Le since 2003. However, they are now expected to return to China in the next few months as the agreement is ending.

Previously, animal rights activists have called for the pandas to be sent away from the zoo.

In August 2021, the Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of its pandas. The team said the animals were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

Officials with the zoo did not immediately share why the agreement is ending.

Giant pandas are considered an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Laquan Taylor is charged in a shooting on Green Bay's west side on Nov. 18, 2022
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

Latest News

Utility truck after heavy snowfall
Utilities prepare for possible outages during expected snowstorm
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
LIVE: Zelenskyy addresses Congress
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
Utilities on red alert to avoid power outages during upcoming storm
Local utilities on red alert during storm
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits