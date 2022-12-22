Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless.

In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage.

Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January 9th.

“When you run short staffed for so long everybody has a point to where you have to pause and I don’t blame them for that. We needed to make sure we had a place open so we are there to assist them to make sure everybody has a place to stay during this storm and we’re taking care of our most vulnerable,” Doemel said.

The issue over staffing is being blamed on a drug problem among those who stay at the facility, which is now being addressed.

Doemel added, “Every county is facing different issues, but the overdoses are a real thing. Fentanyl is in just about everywhere. So it think it’s more than just a Day by Day issue there.”

On average, the shelter houses 14 individuals per night, and puts up many more people at a nearby motel.

To ensure everyone’s safety for the time being the city will dedicate two police officers to the overnight shift.

Doemel says financial incentives are being offered to county workers, to encourage them to help out, and already a vast majority of the shifts have been filled.

In the meantime, the shelter will work to hire and train new people.

“When they’re ready to come back we are able to help train them on things maybe they need. We want to be full partners with them and with the city. Everybody is really coming together here to do what we need to do and it’s kind of a Christmas miracle,” said Doemel.

