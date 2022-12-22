Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh.

During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.

Two adults and two children were inside the car.

Officers used a tire deflation device that the front passenger tire, which eventually came off. The Sheriff’s Office say the 40-year-old from Hatley continued the chase on three tires by running stop signs, red lights, and turning off his headlights while driving into oncoming lanes of traffic.

According to law enforcement officials, the driver got out of his vehicle in Oshkosh and tried to run away - but deputies caught him with the help of a K9 team. The man will face multiple charges and citations.

