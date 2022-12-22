TWO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS... A BLIZZARD IS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Winter Storm Warning has now been posted for all of northeast Wisconsin... It’s been snowing overnight. Many of us picked up 1-4″, although some folks along the lakeshore may have received less. Regardless, today’s travel will be difficult at times as more snow falls across the area. Drivers should take it slow and allow for extra travel time. Through this evening, most snowfall totals will vary from 4-8″, so you’ll likely have some shoveling or snowblowing to do. Our severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

As a cold front passes through the area, today’s temperatures will be falling. After daybreak highs mainly in the 20s, we’ll sink into the single digits by the end of the afternoon. Temperatures will fall below zero overnight, with wind chills ranging from -10 to -30. These harsh “feel-like temperatures” are courtesy of intensifying west-northwest winds. This wind will cause even bigger problems for us heading into tomorrow...

Friday’s severe weather outlook is HIGH... Fierce winds gusting around 50 mph will likely blow any falling, or new fallen snow into a whiteout at times. A BLIZZARD is possible across northeast Wisconsin, which would make travel NEAR IMPOSSIBLE, especially in open country. Along with the tremendous blowing and drifting snow, our wind chills will be the nasty teens and twenties below zero. All things considered, tomorrow is a day to stay home is you can help it.

As this winter storm moves away, we’ll still have bitter cold air and harsh wind chills. Those “feel-like temperatures” will be in the teens and twenties below zero at times during the Christmas weekend. The wind will finally die down as we head into Christmas morning.

Stay tuned to WBAY-TV both on-air and online as we follow this major winter storm heading into the holiday weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: W/NW 20-40+ MPH

TODAY: Snow... 4-8″ for most folks. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 28, then falling into the single digits late.

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Turning windy. LOW: -1, chills falling to -10 to -30.

FRIDAY: More snow. High winds, causing blowing & drifting. A blizzard is possible. Wind chills: -10 to -25. HIGH: 8 LOW: 3

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: 3

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny Cold, but the wind weakens. HIGH: 13 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 16 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold. HIGH: 19 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 31

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
December 21 midmorning forecast
Drivers should use “extreme caution” due to potential blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

Latest News

December 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow and wind
First Alert Weather
DANGEROUS WINTER STORM HEADING INTO CHRISTMAS
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous snow, temperatures
Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report