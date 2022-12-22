TWO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS... A BLIZZARD IS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

A Winter Storm Warning has now been posted for all of northeast Wisconsin... It’s been snowing overnight. Many of us picked up 1-4″, although some folks along the lakeshore may have received less. Regardless, today’s travel will be difficult at times as more snow falls across the area. Drivers should take it slow and allow for extra travel time. Through this evening, most snowfall totals will vary from 4-8″, so you’ll likely have some shoveling or snowblowing to do. Our severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

As a cold front passes through the area, today’s temperatures will be falling. After daybreak highs mainly in the 20s, we’ll sink into the single digits by the end of the afternoon. Temperatures will fall below zero overnight, with wind chills ranging from -10 to -30. These harsh “feel-like temperatures” are courtesy of intensifying west-northwest winds. This wind will cause even bigger problems for us heading into tomorrow...

Friday’s severe weather outlook is HIGH... Fierce winds gusting around 50 mph will likely blow any falling, or new fallen snow into a whiteout at times. A BLIZZARD is possible across northeast Wisconsin, which would make travel NEAR IMPOSSIBLE, especially in open country. Along with the tremendous blowing and drifting snow, our wind chills will be the nasty teens and twenties below zero. All things considered, tomorrow is a day to stay home is you can help it.

As this winter storm moves away, we’ll still have bitter cold air and harsh wind chills. Those “feel-like temperatures” will be in the teens and twenties below zero at times during the Christmas weekend. The wind will finally die down as we head into Christmas morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: W/NW 20-40+ MPH

TODAY: Snow... 4-8″ for most folks. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 28, then falling into the single digits late.

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Turning windy. LOW: -1, chills falling to -10 to -30.

FRIDAY: More snow. High winds, causing blowing & drifting. A blizzard is possible. Wind chills: -10 to -25. HIGH: 8 LOW: 3

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: 3

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny Cold, but the wind weakens. HIGH: 13 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 16 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold. HIGH: 19 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 31

