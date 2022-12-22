Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100 miles east of Dallas.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said.

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said EMS pronounced the worker dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Officials are still investigating the fall, Christian said.

