SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Connecting Washington Island

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Washington Island is known for its natural beauty and splendor. It also has some of the poorest internet services in the country. Times are changing.

Thursday on Small Towns, Jeff Alexander discovers what a new fiber optic cable means to the 700 folks who call the island home.

The island has experimented with dial-up internet, broadband, and DSL. In 2018, Washington Island caught a break in an unexpected way. The main power cable running from the mainland under Death’s Door failed, leaving the island without power for 12 days.

Disaster aid covered half the cost of the installation of a new $4 million, five-mile-long submarine cable. It had a fiber optic line.

“To say this was a black hole of internet would be an understatement,” said Nathan Drager, Quantum Technologies president. “So when we found out there was a possibility of fiber coming over here that was really kind of mindblowing.”

“I would put it on an equivalent of getting electricity to be quite honest with you,” said Robert Cornell, Washington Island Electric Cooperative Manager.

The race is on to connect homes and businesses with high-speed internet. The process started a few months ago.

Thursday on Action 2 News at 6, Jeff takes us on a trip to Washington Island to see the difference this connection is making for the residents.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
December 21 midmorning forecast
Drivers should use “extreme caution” due to potential blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

Latest News

December 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Major winter storm arrives with snow, wind, and bitter cold
December 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow and wind
Washington Island
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Connecting Washington Island
Last minute shopper
Last minute Christmas shopping