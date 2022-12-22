Road conditions in Green Bay treacherous, but manageable

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The main streets in Green Bay are treated and plowed, but trucks continue to come through the area as the snow continues to fall.

At Green Bay’s command center, street superintendent Josh Brassfield can monitor all crews at one time.

“Right now we have about 83 (machines) that are out on the road. So that includes everything from sidewalk equipment, to road graders to salt trucks, smaller utility tractors that are out in our cul de sacs so pretty much everything we have is working right,”

Brassfield said crews completed a full plow Thursday which includes more than 500 miles of roads in the city. It usually takes about 8 to 12 hours to complete depending on road conditions. Crews are planning a full plow for Friday.

Plows were already on the streets as of midnight last night. The Department of Transportation advises that salt may not be very effective - due to the low temperatures. Dusts of wind blowing the snow could also add to the road hazards.

Roads in Outagamie County were also treated and plowed.

However, officials are warning drivers not to hit the road if they don’t urgently have to: “With the amount of snow we’re going to get and those high winds, visibility is really going to be really poor. So, we’re kind of encouraging people to stay off the roads if they dont’ have to travel, and, if you have to travel, slow down. Make sure you’re giving plow trucks enough room to do their work, and concentrate on what you’re doing and be careful,” says Curtis Ready, Superintendent for the Outagamie County Highway Patrol.

There is now a tow ban in place in Outagamie County along Interstate 41 and State Highway 441, due to the road conditions. Any vehicle that’s not considered a danger to drivers will not be towed until at least Saturday morning.

