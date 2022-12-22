Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid this brutally cold weather and in the middle of the winter storm, an Oshkosh warming shelter nearly had to close - after losing most of its staff.

This led Winnebago County to issue an emergency declaration last night, to keep its most vulnerable people from being left out in the elements.

The timing of this announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time, ahead of the Christmas holiday and severe weather including blizzard like conditions on Friday. On average, the Day by Day warming shelter right behind me houses about 14 individuals per night, and puts up many more at a local motel.

While the shelter is normally open from six at night, until 8 in the morning, County Executive Jon Doemel says it will be open 24 hours for at least the next few days until the winter storm underway right now, passes.

Doemel’s emergency declaration allows county workers to take over the facility and run it on a temporary basis thru January 9th, allowing the shelter time to hire and train new people.

He says the staffing shortage, is tied to drug issues among the people seeking help and an effort is being made, to address that, allowing the shelter time to hire and train new people. He explains: ““It’s not just the warming shelter. Drugs are an issue everywhere in all of our counties throughout the state. Every county is facing different issues, but the overdoses are a real thing. Fentanyl is in just about everywhere. So it think it’s more than just a Day by Day issue there.”

Doemel says financial incentives are being offered to county workers, to encourage them to help, and the vast majority of shifts have been filled.

The city is also dedicating two police officers to work the shelter on the overnight shift for the time being to ensure everyone’s safety.

