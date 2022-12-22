Open house offers Carmen and her three children heartwarming holiday welcome

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the fourteen hundred block of Elm Street: A house overflowing with warmth and love, and the Valentin-Carlo family is received with open arms.

Jessica Diederich from the organization Green Bay Habitat For Humanity happily puts it all in one sentence: “Carmen, I can’t tell you how excited we are to welcome you into your new home and right in time for Christmas.”

It’s the 131st Habitat For Humanity home dedication in Brown County. Jessica Diederich explains: “Habitat houses are more than just four walls and a roof, it’s a strong foundation to build a better and brighter future on. It provides the safety and stability that they deserve and they need.”

Carmen and her three children Lorreydes, Jerrol and Isabella are excited to finally have a safe place to call home. Carmen Valentin-Carlo is overwhelmed with joy. She said (translated) : “I feel really happy and excited that my kids are going to have a place to play whatever they want, and we’re going to have a safe roof for them to grow up, and we have safe shelter, and we’re going to be able to create memories.”

Carmen completed hundreds of sweat equity hours with Habitat For Humanity.

Jessica Diederich observed, supported by clapping and cheering from onlookers: ““It means so much to us that we can sell this home to Carmen with a 0% interest mortage making it affordable for her to support her family. She fulfilled her sweat quity requirement of 250 hours, all while raising her children and working, so bravo!”

And the community stepped up in unbelievable ways including some fifth graders from the Leonardo da Vinci School For Gifted Learners.

Jessica Diederich explains: “Thanks to the leadership of Allison, her colleagues and some incredible bright fifth-graders, they were able to raise over $33,000 at the 2021 Pi day race.” When she spoke, claps and cheers thundered.

It’s this kind of love - full plates of a warm meal, treats from local shops and the togetherness that makes the season bright.

Carmen Valentin-Carlo: “I can not really describe the feelings I’m having right now. This is just a moment that you can not express. I’m just having so many feelings right now, just total happiness for me. I’m really grateful for this opportunity and this means a lot for me and my family.” (translated).

Jessica Diederich added: “Carmen and her three children will be able to make new memories and hopefully some new traditions in their new habitat home.”

Several local groups, people, clubs and businesses offered a warm welcome with gift baskets, gift cards and handmade quilts.

The Valentin-Carlo family is grateful to become a part of the Green Bay community.

“It feels like this is the best present to ask for for Christmas,” said Carmen Valentin-Carlo.

