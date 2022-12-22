Man bound over for trial in Clintonville carjacking case

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the carjacking of an elderly driver has been bound over for trial in Waupaca County.

Seth Genereau, 23, appeared via video for a preliminary hearing Thursday. He’s being held in a Bayfield County jail on charges in that jurisdiction.

Genereau waived his preliminary hearing and the court found probable cause to bind him over for arraignment.

Genereau is charged with multiple felonies in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville and separate crimes in Bayfield County.

In September, Genereau arrived at a gas station on Clintonville’s north side in a stolen 1965 red Ford out of Hortonville. The car had a mechanical issue, and Genereau approached the victim.

“He came up to the gentleman, told him he was having some car trouble in the back, so the old guy got into the back of his car, and as soon as he did that the younger guy jumped into the driver’s seat to drive away. The old guy went to grab him, fell down in the process, scraped his elbow and the guy was gone,” said a clerk.

Genereau drove away in the 81-year-old victim’s van.

Genereau drove to northwestern Wisconsin. On Sept. 22, at about 3:15 p.m., the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed chase along Iron County and Ashland County line and headed into Bayfield County. Investigators identified the driver as Seth Genereau in the stolen van. The van hit a Jeep in a turning lane and continued.

Officers used SiriusXM to track the van to Bayview in Bayfield County. They found the van unoccupied on Friendly Valley Road. A wildlife warden spotted Genereau driving down the road in a stolen truck. The truck got stuck in some sand and Genereau took off into some woods.

On Sept. 23, Genereau was captured on a trail camera in the Washburn area.

On Sept. 28, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Washburn after someone reported a “male with similar features as Seth Genereau was found inside their home.” Genereau was gone before officers arrived at the scene.

The complaint states Genereau got in through a kitchen window he pried open from the outside. Genereau armed himself with a loaded revolver, officials say, and stole about $200,000 from a suitcase in a bedroom. A victim said he “ate most of their food” and stole a gun from the home.

On Sept. 29, deputies were called to a campground in Washburn for a report of suspicious activity. They located Genereau and gave chase. An officer deployed a taser and Genereau fell to the ground. Officers saw a bulge in his pocket and found zip-lock bags of rolled-up cash. Genereau’s duffle bag contained more cash and a revolver. Officers took Genereau into custody.

Genereau described what he had been doing while on the run. He said he ditched the stolen van because it was running out of gas and he found a truck to steal. The truck was unlocked with keys inside. Genereau got stuck in some sand and ran into the woods. Genereau says he made it to a beach and stole a kayak on Lake Superior. He spent several nights camping on the beach or in caves.

The complaint states he admitted to breaking into the Washburn home and stealing cash and a gun. He was found with $120,280 on him.

In Waupaca County, Genereau is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, including one count with an enhanced penalty because the victim was an elderly person; Robbery with Use of Force, with an Elder Person Enhancer; Physical Abuse of an Elder Person; and Theft of Movable Property.

In Bayfield County, Genereau is charged with Eluding, Hit and Run, Burglary with a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting and Theft.

