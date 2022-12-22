Local utilities on red alert during storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Utilities like Wisconsin Public Service are closely watching the progress of the storm - and making plans to get crews out if power losses occur.

They are preparing crews and equipment, making sure they are ready to head out at any time.

And they are ready to request for extra crews from outside the area.

In the meantime, the utility has tips about what customers can do - if power indeed has been lost.

One of the things has been reported on many times: safety kits.

Those include items like blankets, flashlights, extra water and food.

Inspecting your home from basement to attic is also recommended, as Matt Cullen, spokesperson for WPS underscores: “A third preparation that really extends not only before the storm but while the storm may be going on is to check and clear the natural gas meters and appliance vents of any build up of ice and snow, because that build up of ice and snow can actually damage piping and that could cause a natural gas leak.”

WPS also has an app where customers can report a power outage and check updates related to the progress of getting it fixed.

An outage can also be reported online or over the phone. Links and other important information related to the upcoming storm can be found on wbay.com

