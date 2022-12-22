INTERVIEW: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign winds down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A vital fundraising campaign is entering its final days. The Greater Green Bay Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign has been going strong since November 10 but it’s winding down.

Salvation Army Major Matt O’Neil updates us on the fundraising effort and how close the donations are to our goals. He talks about donation match days and openings for bell ringers (staffed kettles always bring in more money).

He also discusses virtual red kettles for people who might donate but are kept in by the weather.

