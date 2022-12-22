INTERVIEW: Holiday recycling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To paraphrase the Grinch, Christmas came with ribbons, it came with tags, it came with packages, boxes and bags.

And how much of that is recyclable?

Jessica Hanson from Winnebago County Solid Waste joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about what can go in your recycling bin after Christmas morning, like ribbons and bows and boxes and wrapping paper (not all wrapping paper is recyclable, and if you stuff it all in a plastic garbage bag? Well....)

Plus, what to do with the old electronics when you’re gifted with an upgrade, the most common material wrongly put in recycling bins during the holiday season, and ways to reduce, reuse and recycle for a green Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.