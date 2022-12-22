FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Major winter storm arrives with snow, wind, and bitter cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A major winter storm has arrived with snow and gusty winds, and very cold air. We could experience a blizzard on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for much of the Action 2 News viewing area.

This weather could make Christmas travel very dangerous for drivers.

“An intense but slow-moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Snow is expected today [Thursday]. Northwest winds will increase significantly this afternoon and evening, leading to widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night. Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind chills well below zero tonight into Sunday,” reads the warning.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

NE WI 12/22/22: Periods of snow... 4-8" for most through this evening. An early high near 28°, but temps tumble into the single digits late today... Turning windy into Friday with harsh chills. Gusts tomorrow near 50 mph may cause a blizzard! #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/LTKZWDeZjG — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) December 22, 2022

Gusts could continue at 40-plus mph on Saturday. Blowing snow will create reduced visibility and there is a significant threat of drifting snow. Combined with the cold, these conditions could be life-threatening if you’re not properly prepared.

Harsh wind chills are expected Friday through Christmas morning. Those “feel-like temperatures” will be in the teens and twenties below zero at times throughout the Christmas weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns that conditions may be “too challenging” for tow companies to help stranded or disabled vehicles.

“With subzero windchills expected, becoming stranded on the highway could turn dangerous for motorists,” reads a statement from the DOT.

Here are tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

Snow means slow. Allow extra travel time, following distance, and reduce your speed during winter conditions.

Be cautious on bridges, overpasses, and entrance and exit ramps.

Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions.

Buckle up and put your phone down while driving. Every trip, every time.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and snowplows. Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

In case of a crash or slide off, stay in the vehicle, turn on the hazards, call 911 and move vehicle(s) out of traffic if possible.

Utilities like Wisconsin Public Service are closely watching the progress of the storm - and making plans to get crews out if power losses occur.

They are preparing crews and equipment, making sure they are ready to head out at any time.

They recommend making a kit with these items:

Flashlights and extra batteries

Bottled water — half gallon/day per person

First-aid kit

Portable charging pack for cell phones and mobile devices

Specialty items for infants, seniors or disabled family members

