Driver suspected to be on heroin leads deputies on high-speed chase

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver suspected to be under the influence of heroin led deputies on a high-speed chase on three tires in Fond du Lac County Wednesday night, officials say.

At about 10 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a report of a reckless driver on I-41. A caller said the vehicle was moving from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic, and speeding.

A deputy caught up with the suspect, who was not identified and attempted to pull him over near County Highway N in the Town of Eldorado. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver sped up and fled.

Meanwhile, another deputy was helping someone with a disabled vehicle, which caused a small traffic backup. The chase suspect attempted to pass the vehicles on the right shoulder, hitting another vehicle with two adults and two children inside.

The deputy helping with the disabled vehicle put out a tire deflation device. The front passenger tire went flat and came off the rim. That didn’t stop the driver, who continued at high speeds with three tires on snowy roads.

“The suspect continued to drive reckless causing continual danger to the motoring public,” says Sgt. Paul Metzger, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver got off I-41 and traveled south on Algoma Boulevard towards Oshkosh. Officials say he turned off his headlights while driving into oncoming lanes of traffic. The driver went through red lights and stop signs.

The suspect continued east on Washington Avenue and reached the end of the road at Lake Winnebago. He got out of the vehicle and ran off. The vehicle continued a short distance before coming to a stop.

Two Fond du Lac County K-9 deputies were deployed to find the suspect. The deputies informed the suspect that K-9 Iro may be released. The suspect stopped running but didn’t comply with commands. K-9 Iro was released and the “suspect then became compliant.”

Deputies say the chase covered about 22.8 miles.

The driver, a 40-year-old Hatley man, is suspected of being under the influence of heroin, marijuana, and “possibly other illegal substances,” officials say.

The suspect is facing charges of felony bail jumping, 1st-degree reckless endangering safety, hit and run to an attended vehicle, felony fleeing, and resisting/obstructing an officer. He will receive citations for unsafe lane deviation, operating while under the influence 2nd offense, and operating with a revoked driver’s license due to OWI.

The suspect was out on felony bond from a Milwaukee County cocaine case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

